ROWNTREE Players have taken to the high seas to launch their 2019 pantomime, Sinbad.

Dressed to the nines in piratical garb, the cast departed Bridlington Harbour on a pirate ship to grab their production snaps.

The Players will set sail with Sinbad on December 7 at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre for a week-long run, once again steered by co-writers Howard Ella and Andy Welch.

Together they are putting their creative minds to concocting a nautical but nice pantomime, with Howard at the helm as director, joined in the production team by regular choreographer Ami Carter and musical director Jess Douglas.

Audiences are invited to join Sinbad (played by Hannah King), his silly brother, Gilly (Gemma McDonald) and his mother, Dame Tilly Tinbad (Graham Smith), as they voyage the five seas in a race against time to prevent Abadun, the Pirate Queen (Laura White), becoming ruler of the whole world.

“Expect dazzling sets and costumes, vibrant song and dance, soaking slapstick and the same jokes as last year in this rollicking romp of a family pantomime,” says Howard.

Tickets for the 7.30pm evening performances and 2pm matinees on December 7, 8 and 14 are on sale on 01904 501935 or at josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk. Early booking is advised.

Charles Hutchinson