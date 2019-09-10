POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly exposed himself to members of the public.
North Yorkshire Police said that the incident occurred in Parliament Street, Harrogate, on August 22.
A white, 24-year-old man reportedly exposed himself between Nando’s and Wagamamas between 10.30pm and 11.45pm.
He was subsequently arrested and has been released under investigation pending further enquires.
Police added: “We are appealing for information about two young fair-haired females who may be potential victims.”
If you have information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190155117.
Comments are closed on this article.