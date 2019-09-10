POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man allegedly exposed himself to members of the public.

North Yorkshire Police said that the incident occurred in Parliament Street, Harrogate, on August 22.

A white, 24-year-old man reportedly exposed himself between Nando’s and Wagamamas between 10.30pm and 11.45pm.

He was subsequently arrested and has been released under investigation pending further enquires.

Police added: “We are appealing for information about two young fair-haired females who may be potential victims.”

If you have information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12190155117.