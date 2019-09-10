ARTISTS running a pop-up shop in York have hit out at "mindless" vandals after their store window was smashed.
Fabrication, in Coney Street, is run by a co-operative of artists and opened last November.
The team was celebrating having its lease extended until February 2020.
Wendy Harris from PQ Soy Wax Candles and Gemma Clough from Gembobs Crafts said the shop window had been put through on Sunday night.
Wendy said: “It’s just mindless. It just looks like it’s a punch through the word ‘pop’.
“We are a co-operative and the sellers came in on Monday morning and got in touch with the National Trust, who we rent the unit from, and they have boarded it up.
“It’s really disappointing, especially as we just got the extension until February.”
“That is brilliant news and we are all just buzzing. To be here for another Christmas is great.”