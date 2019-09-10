POLICE are asking parents if they know where their children are and what they are doing after incidents of anti-social behaviour at a play park in a York village.
PCSO Andy Smith has posted a message to residents of Haxby and Wigginton on Facebook to say that over the past few weeks he has been made aware of anti-social behaviour at Churchfield play park, on Greenshaw Drive, Wigginton.
He said: "Teenage males and females are allegedly drinking alcohol and glass bottles have been smashed on the play equipment and grassed areas of the park. This has been witnessed by park users and the teenagers have been challenged about their behaviour and asked to clear up the mess.
"Teenagers have been running into people’s gardens, banging on doors and windows and smashing For Sale signs on Greenshaw Drive.
"With reporting these incidents it gives your local policing team a better time to patrol the area and deter any such behaviour."
He added: "Parents – before your child goes out, do you know where they are going and what they are doing, and who they are with?"
Anyone with details of the teenagers that may have been involved are asked to email Andrew.smith5520@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Report any anti-social behaviour in the park by calling 101.
