STAFF from city Starbucks stores joined forces to make a £3,000 donation to York-based youth homelessness charity SASH.

Employees at Starbucks branches in Coney Street, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet and Monks Cross Shopping Centre made the donation as part of the Starbucks Summer of Giving campaign.

Starbucks employees at 40 stores across the country selected causes close to their hearts and nominated local charities to receive £1,000 each.

SASH, which has its head office in York’s Walmgate, works to prevent homelessness amongst young people aged 16 to 25 throughout York, North and East Yorkshire.

SASH community fundraiser Emma Bracegirdle said: “We are so delighted with the generous donation and support we have received from Starbucks. The funds we’ve received will allow us to help vulnerable young people in the York area avoid homelessness, get back on their feet and prepare for successful futures.”