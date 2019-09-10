POLICE are hunting a heavily-tattooed thief who stole from a York shop.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called after the theft at the Co-op store in Tang Hall Lane, York, at around 8.30pm on August 29.

The force said: “The incident involved a white man in his mid-20s who selected £71 worth of meat and other food goods then left the store without paying.

“The man had short brown hair and had tattoos on both sides of his neck and on his left forearm, hand and knuckles.

“He was wearing a sleeveless high-visibility vest, a grey hoodie with a blue inner hood, dark work trousers and dark trainers.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ben Hepworth.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and quote reference number 12190160841.