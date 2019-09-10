POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a missing 17-year-old girl from Selby.

North Yorkshire Police said Phoebe Nettleton may have travelled to the North East, although she also has contacts in the York and Manchester areas.

She was last heard from yesterday evening and is believed to be wearing a red Adidas hoodie jumper, jeans and white trainers, the force added.

A spokesperson for the force commented: "Officers have concerns for her welfare and are urging the public to report any sightings by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101, selecting option 1 and quoting reference 12190167804."