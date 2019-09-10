POLICE are investigating a fire at a family-owned cafe in a North Yorkshire seaside town, which is believed to have been started deliberately,
North Yorkshire fire service was called to a report of a fire at the Oasis Cafe on Royal Albert Drive, Scarborough, at about 3am on September 2.
A spokesperson for the service said: “It was a fire to some outdoor seating.
“We believe it was started deliberately.”
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police commented: “The fire caused extensive damage to one of the customer shelters and has rendered it unusable.”
The force has now issued an appeal for witnesses and information.
The police spokesperson added: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who was on Royal Albert Drive around the time of the fire.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1143 Leppington. Quote 12190162528.
