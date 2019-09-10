THREE York restaurants have made it into The Good Food Guide's prestigious places to eat in the UK.
Roots York, Les Moros and the Cave Du Cohon, are in The Good Food Guide by Waitrose and Partners 2020 food shortlist list, which highlights the best budget eateries, with more than 350 restaurants offering three-course meals for £30 or less.
Meanwhile, the three eateries have also been mentioned in the top 50 restaurants throughout the North East,
