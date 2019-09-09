THE body of a man - believed to be that of missing trainee teacher Nicholas Harper who worked in York - has been discovered in woodland.
Mr Harper, who disappeared after leaving his home in Pickering in February, had been working on a placement at Archbishop Holgate's School's science department.
North Yorkshire Police today (Monday) confirmed that on Saturday, September 7, officers received a report from a member of the public that a body had been found in woodland near to Cowhouse Bank car park, Helmsley.
A force spokesperson said: "Officers attended and confirmed the body is believed to be that of Nicholas Harper, 50, who has been missing since February 7, 2019.
"Although formal identification has yet to take place, Mr Harper’s family have been informed.
"Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."
Comments are closed on this article.