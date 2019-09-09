A man suffered facial injuries and cuts to his mouth in an alleged attack as he walked his dog in York.

The incident happened in Hob Moor, Holgate, York, at about 6pm last Wednesday (September 4).

North Yorkshire Police said a 64-year-old local man was walking his dog when he was attacked, suffering facial injuries and lacerations to his mouth which required hospital treatment.

The force added: "A 63-year-old man from York was later arrested and has since been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

"We are asking for the public’s help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with any information they have."

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and please quote reference number 12190164399.