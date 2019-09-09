A WELL-known member of the Haxby community who was a keen flower arranger has died at the age of 85, and will be buried in her beloved garden.

Win Findlay was a member of the Haxby and Wigginton Flower Club for 20 years. She was the club’s chairman for four of those years.

Her husband David, 87, said she “loved” her garden at their home of 50 years in York Road, Haxby, which is why he has decided that she will be buried there.

The couple first met at a dance in Leeds in 1955 and married two years later at St John’s Church in the Briggate area of the city.

David said Win was “always happy” and “always had many interests.”

He commented: “Win had an inclination and inspiration for working with flowers.

“She was passionate about flower arranging. It was her main hobby.

“Her other hobby was reading. The books in this house are beyond counting.

“She was very keen on ballroom dancing for a while. For about 10 to 15 years she was keen on that and got to a high standard.”

He added: “She was well known in the Haxby and Wigginton community.

“She had plenty of friends in the area.”

David said Win also loved her holidays, with a trip on the Orient Express being a highlight.

Win was born and raised in Leeds. She worked at Rowntree’s in York for 30 years and was a clerk in the export department.

She died on August 27 after an eight-year battle with osteoporosis and two-year fight with pulmonary fibrosis.

Her funeral service will be held at St Mary’s Church in Haxby on September 19 at 1pm. The burial at the couple’s home is a private event. There will be a celebration of her life at Oaken Grove Community Centre after the burial.