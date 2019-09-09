COUNCIL bosses have announced a £2.5 million investment strategy to help improve and maintain more than 7,000 homes in York.

The Press reported earlier this year that the number of council homes in York in need of essential repairs has jumped from zero to more than 540 in the past three years, according to figures from the local authority.

The council owns about 7,544 homes and records show that last year 546 of those properties failed to meet the decent homes standard set by the Government. This means the properties may need major repairs, have unfit heating or an inadequate kitchen or bathroom.

Now, City of York Council has secured seven new contractors to deliver ongoing work to repair and prevent damp in the homes, the Tenants’ Choice programme and external painting.

To support the £2.5 million investment underway to repair and prevent damage being done to homes by standing water, two new contractors have been appointed. Engie and G Sanders Builder Ltd will work on homes affected by poorly-drained clay soil, present in some areas of York, which can create damp conditions.

The council’s target is to complete work on 60 homes per year as part of a rolling programme. Tenants whose homes are due for this work will receive letters at least two months before it is due to start, to organise surveys with the contractor.

Depending on what the survey finds, the work is agreed with the tenant to resolve the symptoms and underlying causes of the damage. Where appropriate, Tenants’ Choice refurbishments may also be carried out at the same time.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods, said: “Our tenants expect good-quality homes which are well-maintained by us, their landlord. We also expect good quality work from our contractors to ensure that these homes are well maintained and repaired. Just as we have been rigorous in procuring them, as a responsible landlord, we will hold them to account for the work they do.

“We will write to tenants shortly to let them know about when work is due to be carried out on their homes.”