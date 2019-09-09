A MEDIEVAL church in York is closed today (September 9) after a large tree collapsed next to the historic building.
Holy Trinity on Goodramgate has posted a picture on Twitter of the tree on the ground.
The church said that the tree had been infected with polypore fungus and "was going to be coming down soon anyway."
It added: "The advice we got suggested pollarding and reducing over the next few months, but it seems the tree had other ideas!"
The church also tweeted: "Please do pop in and see us tomorrow when we'll be de-treed."