A WOMAN has been rescued from the River Foss in York this morning (September 9).

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to a report of a woman "in distress" near the Foss on Huntington Road at about 7.15am.

The woman entered the river, but officers threw a life ring to her, and helped her out of the water, the force added.

It said she was taken to hospital by an ambulance to receive the treatment and support she needs.

York Rescue Boat said the team was called to the incident by North Yorkshire Police at 7.15am.

It tweeted: "Three team members were on scene quickly as they were driving through York on their way to work.

"Other team members were responding to the scene when we were stood down."

It comes after a woman was pulled out of the Foss near Huntington Road last Monday and was in a critical condition in hospital.