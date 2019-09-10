VINTAGE clothes are now being sold at Spark: York following the launch of a new venture.
Headlock Vintage Clothing has been on the scene since 2009 as a familiar feature at music festivals, such as Glastonbury and Parklife, for a number of years as well as at various student unions with pop-up sales, selling second-hand garments and accessories.
It is now hoping to expand its reach by joining the community of independent businesses at Spark-York with a permanent retail space.
A launch party was held to promote the opening of the new site with a Pimms reception for invited guests.
Headlock will be offering brands such as Levis, Adidas, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.