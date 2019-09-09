POLICE have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following an alleged burglary.
North Yorkshire Police said that a burglary occurred at a house in Windmill Rise, York, between the 16 and 20 July.
A number of items were taken including a bank card belonging to one of the occupants.
The force added: "Following the burglary, an unknown man has attempted to use the stolen card at Sainsbury’s on Beckfield Lane on 20 July but it was declined.
"The man left on a scooter in an unknown direction."
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image or the scooter as they believe they may have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Lucy Watson or email lucy.watson1983@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
