A MOTORCYCLIST who suffered serious injuries in a crash in East Yorkshire more than a week ago has died in hospital, police have confirmed.
The collision happened on the A1034 near Market Weighton and Sancton on September 1 just before 4pm, Humberside Police said.
It involved a BMW GS1200 motorbike and a silver Vauxhall Insignia car, the force added.
It is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash and is asking anyone who may have seen the collision, or saw either the motorbike or car beforehand to contact the force, on its non-emergency number 101, quoting log 406 of 1/09/19.
