A SHOE store in York city centre has been burgled and several pairs of trainers worth about £1,000 stolen.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened at the Size? store on Feasegate at around 11.30pm on Friday.
A spokesperson for the force explained: "The thief or thieves broke a number of windows at the back of the shop before entering the store room and taking several pairs of ladies’ Nike trainers, valued at about £1,000."
The force is appealing witnesses and information about the burglary.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Michael Parker, or email michael.parker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12190166047.
Comments are closed on this article.