ORGANISERS of the Great North Run have hailed it another success as thousands of runners pounded the pavements from Newcastle to South Shields.

Around 57,000 runners registered to run the half marathon which saw Sir Mo Farrah create history by winning a sixth successive Great North Run title.

He broke clear in the final half-mile on the run-in towards South Shields, and eventually stopped the clock in 59:07mins, breaking his personal best for the half-marathon and bettering all his previous efforts on the Great North Run course.

Charlotte Purdue finished in fifth position in a time of 1:08.10, the third best half-marathon performance by a British woman and the highest-finishing Briton.

Teessider Jade Hall triumphed in the elite women's wheelchair race, with Paralympic champion David Weir claiming his eighth victory in the elite men's wheelchair event.

Social media was full of messages of support for participants.

Go well Alex & Christopher Wood from York running their first GNR/half in memory of their Dad who they lost to Myeloma in May #getinspired — SAM B (@67SLSB) September 8, 2019

Wishing Andrea Moulton Jackie Ingleson Karen Scott all the best doing The Great North Run today , enjoy the occasion and well done on all the money raised for your Cancer Charities , doing it for Selby #CancerResearch #YorkAgainstCancer @minsterfm @misscharlesyork — NIGEL M (@YorkKnightsFan) September 8, 2019

Among the runners from North Yorkshire taking on the challenge was a team of 10 running in aid of York Teaching Hospital Charity.