Thousands of people are taking part in the Great North Run including scores from across our region.

The 13.1 mile route which goes between Newcastle, through Gateshead and to the coast at South Shields, holds its own as the biggest half-marathon in the world.

About 57,000 registered for the annual half-marathon, and the atmosphere was already building on Saturday along the Quayside where youngsters took part in the Mini and Junior Great North Runs.

For many people it is a personal challenge, for others it is an opportunity to raise funds in memory of loved ones.

