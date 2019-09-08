Thousands of people are taking part in the Great North Run including scores from across our region.
The 13.1 mile route which goes between Newcastle, through Gateshead and to the coast at South Shields, holds its own as the biggest half-marathon in the world.
The Simpsons are running the #gnr for Clic Sargent - all from The Nestle biscuit factory in York @BBCBreakfast @BBCLN pic.twitter.com/epyGt6Pkhz— Alison Freeman (@alisonjfreeman) September 8, 2019
About 57,000 registered for the annual half-marathon, and the atmosphere was already building on Saturday along the Quayside where youngsters took part in the Mini and Junior Great North Runs.
For many people it is a personal challenge, for others it is an opportunity to raise funds in memory of loved ones.
Go well Alex & Christopher Wood from York, first GNR in memory of their Dad who they lost to myeloma in May. #BBCGreatNorthRun— SAM B (@67SLSB) September 8, 2019
Best of luck to everyone involved. Share your story by emailing newsdesk@thepress.co.uk or tweet us @yorkpress