FANS of the Great British Bake Off have queued for hours today to meet 2018 finalist Kim-Joy who was in York to sign copies of her debut cookbook.

Kim-Joy who baked her way into GBBO’s 2018 final round is at Travelling Man in Goodramgate to meet fans and promote Baking With Kim-Joy, tag-lined ‘Cute And Creative Bakes To Make You Smile’.

The queue began to form an hour before signing was due to start at 1pm today, Saturday, and stretched along the street and around the corner. At one point, staff from nearby Wagamama came out to supply drinks to those waiting.

The 28-year-old, known for her creativity and intricate animal scenes in the famous bunting-bedecked tent, has peppered the pages with motivational quotes and puns among the recipes.

There are tips for basic cake mixes, biscuit doughs, fillings and frostings, with many delicate creations to try and then devour, from meringue ghosts to pigs as profiteroles and koala macarons, alongside show-stopping traybakes and ornate breads.

The book’s launch coincided with The Great British Bake-Off coming back on our screens for the new series on Channel 4.

Kim-Joy who took the time to share baking tips and answer questions about her creations as she signed copies told The Press: “I had two signings before Travelling Man and they were about four hours long.”

She said she was very happy with how her book had been received, adding: “My editor said she was over the moon. Apparently book sales are really good.

“I came up with all the recipes and had a lot of fun with it and the team at Quadrille are great. I would love to do more.”

Kim-Joy said the book aimed to have a broad appeal.

“There’s a mixture of different things in the book. I like to decorate everything but the base recipes are there as well. A lot of kids do the recipes and send me pictures. It appeals to a lot of kids because of the colours and animals.”

She said she was watching the new GBBO series, adding: “I don’t have a favourite. I love them all.”

Bake Off finalists Kim-Joy, Rahul and Ruby Picture: Mark Bourdillon/ Love Productions

The book signing is at the Travelling Man, owned by Kim-Joy’s partner Nabil Homsi who she met through their mutual love of board games.

Nabil told The Press: “I am really, really proud. When she went on to Bake Off originally I never thought a year later we would be having a queue around the block with her new baking book.

“I am blown away.

“I always knew she could do it but the way she has done everying, it’s incredible. I always knew she would get there but I didn’t know how quickly she could getto this point. “

He admitted that he may have caught the baking bug.

“I wasn’t much of a baker before but I am now! I am the chief helper in the kitchen. I now know how to make Italian meringues, and I love making bread.”

Gemma Hartshorn, who works in the Travelling Man, said: "I know Kim-Joy and she is a lovely human being so I am happy to help with the event. When you hold an event you never know how it’s going to be so I am over the moon today.”

First in line were friends Bethany Robertson and Abigail Burstein, both 25 and from York. They arrived an early hour, at 12pm, to secure their place.

“We are both cat mad so we love all the cat decorations in the book,” said Bethany.

“We watched Bake Off last year and I really hoped she’d win because of all the cat decorations she did and all the little creatures. She’s very unique.”

Abigail said: “I will definitely try some of the recipes. I like the big Hallowe’en cake she did. that looks good, and her panda Madeleine’s.”

Thirteen-year-old Francesca Mackay, from Woodthorpe, arrived at noon with her mum Angela to buy the book first.

“We joined about 40 minutes ago and in the last half hour it has got massive. I am quite excited. I really enjoyed Bake Off last year and Kim-Joy made some really cute bakes. I am into gaming as well, and am looking forward to meeting her, and trying some of her recipes.”

Angela said: “Bake off is a family affair. We watched it last year. We haven’t got a favourite person yet this year.”

Baking enthusiast Daren Murray, from Blackpool, took time out from his 50th birthday celebration trip to York with Matthew Cowell to get his copy signed.

“I have watched Bake Off since it started,” he said.

“We are massive board game fans. I saw in one of the shows about the bakers that Kim-Joy’s boyfriend worked for a board game shop and saw one of my favourite games in the background and I was desperate for her to win. She was robbed in the final!

“I will absolutely try and do these recipes but I won’t be as creative as her.”

Praising Kim-Joy’s debut book, he said: “It is more fun. Most books are bog-standard recipe books. She is quirky and fun and it makes it more interesting. I am looking forward to making the panda cakes.”

School friends Dotty Banerjee and Olive Edwards, both nine, had already picked out some favourite bakes to try their hands at as they waited in the queue.

Dotty favoured the Tangzhong cat buns, while Olive said: “I love baking and would like to try the Whale Under the Water cake.”

Baking with Kim-Joy is published by Quadrille.