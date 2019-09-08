Work to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians at a busy North Yorkshire junction is due to start next week.

New traffic islands, improved road surface and pedestrian crossing facilities will be created, along with increased signage and road markings, at Staxton crossroads on the A64.

The work is being carried out as part of a £22 million investment along the coastal route during 2019/2020 to improve safety and congestion.

Highways England project manager Michael Hoult said: “These improvements are part of our wider investment being carried out along the A64 over the next financial year to improve congestion and safety for drivers as well as pedestrians and cyclists.

“We’re installing two traffic islands on the A64 where vehicles approach the junction’s traffic lights. These will help to guide approaching traffic into the correct lanes, reducing the need for people to change lanes close to the junction.

“We’re also installing new crossing facilities for pedestrians at Old Malton Road and Wood Lane and extending the pedestrian guardrail to the east of Staxton, Willerby Road.”

The work will start on Monday and will be carried out weeknights only, between 9pm and 6am. There will be temporary traffic lights overnight and Staxton Willerby Road will be closed, with signed diversions in place.

The work is expected to take around three weeks.