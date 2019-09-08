More than 100 independent traders are expected to attend the Antique Home & Vintage Fair at York Racecourse later this month.

The event will showcase rare and unique items and vintages favourites, including art, design, jewellery, soft furnishings and local crafts.

“There’s something for everyone, for all homes and all budgets” said fair organiser, Richard Cawood, who said he expected 2000 people to attend.

"Anyone who wants to find something interesting for their home, or a unique gift for someone special, will not be disappointed."

This will be the third fair of the year under Richard's stewardship after he took over from the late Reg Frost, of Selby Antiques.

“There has been a traditional antique and collectors fair held at the racecourse for over 30 years,” he said. “Our modern take on it infuses new ideas, and attracts traders and visitors from all over the UK.”

The fair is open to the public on Sunday, September 22 from 9.30am to 4pm.

Adult entry is £2.50 and accompanied children under 16 years are free of charge.