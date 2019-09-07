Crews from Selby Fire Station are hosting an open day until 4pm today.
Fire-fighters are running stalls, demonstrations, boat rides and offering refreshments, with all money raised going to the The Fire Fighters Charity which supports thousands of serving and retired fire service personnel and their families in times of need.
On Saturday 7th Sept come & meet the crews from #Selby Fire Station @ their #family open day.— Station Manager Bob Hoskins (@SierraZero8) September 5, 2019
Stalls, Demo’s, Boat rides & Refreshments all from 10am - 4pm
All money raised for @firefighters999 charity.@Selby_Times @minsterfm @TadCitizen @BBCYork @yorkpress @York_NYFRS pic.twitter.com/L4TkLriJPL