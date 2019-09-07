Police were called out to deal with reports of anti-social behaviour in different areas of York last night.

Officers went to Derwenthorpe and New Earswick after being contacted by members of the public.

 

Dispersal notices were issued to three males during the evening for climbing on the roof of the Folk Hall, New Earswick, say North Yorkshire Police.

Officers also patrolled Millennium Bridge as part of Operation Liberate which aims to reinforce local policing and reduce the impact of anti-social behaviour on local communities.
 