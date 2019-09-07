AN HGV got stuck on Sutton Bank in North Yorkshire following a sudden downpour.

A traffic officer from North Yorkshire Police assisted the driver as he turned the vehicle around on Friday after the rain made the road slippery.

Motorists who get stuck are advised to ensure they stop the vehicle, using the emergency lay-by if it is safe to do so, and call for assistance.

• Ensure your vehicle is visible and use hazard warning lights

• Ensure you are visible and use high

visibility clothing

Drivers are warned not to reverse unsupervised.