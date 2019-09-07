A drunk man jumped off Ouse Bridge into the river in front of his friends, say police.
The incident happened at 5pm yesterday, Friday when CCTV monitoring staff raised the alarm.
PC541NYP tweeted that the man claimed to police that he was "a strong swimmer" and dismissed warnings about the dangers of the River Ouse.
He was banned from the city centre for 24 hours.
An intoxicated male decided it would be a great idea to jump off Ouse Bridge into the river at about 5pm today in front of his mates. Luckily CCTV were monitoring and alerted us immediately. We attended and dispersed him out the city centre for 24 hours. (1/2)— PC541NYP (@PC541NYP) September 6, 2019
He was intoxicated and told us he was a strong swimmer. He was warned about the dangers of the River Ouse yet dismissed them. He was taken home early, freezing cold and soaking! Was it all really worth it? Don’t think so myself. People sadly will never learn! 😕— PC541NYP (@PC541NYP) September 6, 2019