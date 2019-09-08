VALE of York Clinical Commissioning Group and City of York Council are working together to increase the uptake of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination amongst children and young people.
Around 7,000 five-year-olds in the Yorkshire and Humber region may not be fully up-to-date with some immunisations that are routinely offered from age three, and young people up to 25 have also been identified as potentially vulnerable.
Dr Andrew Lee, the CCG’s executive director of primary care, said: “We are urging people to ensure that their 10 to 11-year-olds have had a ‘catch up’ vaccination for MMR, as well as all five to 25-year-olds who have not had two doses of the jab. Measles is a highly infectious illness and so patients should ring their GP for advice if they suspect their child is at risk."
Cllr Carol Runciman, City of York Council executive member for health and adult social care, said: “We are supporting our local areas to promote vaccines, particularly with hard-to-reach families.
"The council urges everyone who may be eligible to get vaccinated.”
