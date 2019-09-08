VALE of York Clinical Commissioning Group and City of York Council are working together to increase the uptake of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination amongst children and young people.

Around 7,000 five-year-olds in the Yorkshire and Humber region may not be fully up-to-date with some immunisations that are routinely offered from age three, and young people up to 25 have also been identified as potentially vulnerable.