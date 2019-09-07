ELEVEN schools across Yorkshire will be paid a visit by a world champion to celebrate a global cycling event.

The ‘Rainbow Jersey Tour’ will take a lap of the region this month, ahead of the UCI Road World Championships.

The guest on the tour will be Mandy Bishop, formerly Jones, who won the Elite Women’s Road Race the last time the UCI Road World Championships were held in Great Britain in 1982.

Mandy will visit with the rainbow jersey and medal she won at the event.

Schools from every local authority hosting a race start will be included on the tour along with a stop-off in Harrogate, which is acting as the main destination town for the championships.

Mandy will visit Harrogate on Friday, September 13, before a visit to Ripon later in the day.

Mandy said: “Becoming world champion was one of the proudest moments of my life and I’m hugely honoured to be sharing my story with schoolchildren across Yorkshire.”

The UCI Road World Championships will take place between September 22-29 and is preceded by the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International on Saturday, September 21.