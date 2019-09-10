A SHOPLIFTER has been banned from both Morrisons stores in York.

Less than a month after he was sentenced for stealing from the supermarket chain’s Foss Islands Road store, Lee Paul Haigh targeted its Acomb branch, York Magistrates Court heard.

Haigh, of Beaconsfield Street, Acomb, pleaded guilty to theft of foodstuffs and washing tablets from the Acomb store on August 19.

He was given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and banned from the Acomb store. He was also ordered to pay a £90 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

On July 25, he was banned from the city centre store when he was sentenced after pleading guilty to theft from the Foss Island Store on July 8 and breaching a conditional discharge for stealing on June 18.