A JUNIOR football club has netted a £1,000 donation from a Yorkshire housebuilder which will help improve their facilities.
Rawcliffe Junior Football Club will use the Persimmon Homes 'Community Champions' funding to install safety fencing around its pitch at Clifton Moor.
Peter Renton, chairman at Rawcliffe Junior Football Club, said: "The new fencing will not only improve security but will also create advertising space, providing the club with an additional income to help us further develop the club in the community."
The self-funded club manages teams of boys and girls, representing the under 7s to under 19s age groups in various junior football competitions.
Tim Nixon, sales director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: "We strongly believe in supporting the communities where we build and are delighted that we have been able to support local charities and organisations through our Community Champions scheme."
Each month, as part of their 'Community Champions' scheme, Persimmon Homes donates up to £2,000 to community groups in each of its 31 geographical operating areas.