THERE is heavy traffic after a crash on a main road in York.
Gillygate is partially blocked due to an ongoing accident and there is slow traffic from Bootham Bar traffic lights to Claremont Terrace.
First York buses tweeted that "due to an ongoing incident down Gillygate, our services using this area are all currently impacted by delays".
**Service Update**— First York (@FirstYork) September 6, 2019
Due to an ongoing incident down Gillygate. Our services, using this area are all currently impacted by delays.
We would like to thank you for the continued patience and we will be with you as soon as possible.
Service Update - 40 - due to an RTC on Gillygate, the 1630 departure to Easingwold diverted via Burton Stone Lane. The 1705 departure will run the normal route subject to road clearing.— Reliance Buses (@Reliancebus) September 6, 2019
