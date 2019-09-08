A LEADING York firm is enjoying rapid growth with turnover expected to soar to approximately £3million this year.

IT automation specialist PowerON has appointed14 new members of staff in the last six months, including nine apprentices to help shape the industry's future generation.

Its turnover is set to soar by £800,000 to £3million in its current financial year, which ends in September.

Experienced IT professionals Philip Mercer and Steve Beaumont founded the York-based company in 2013.

It specialises in simplifying IT operations and ensuring its potential can be fully maximised in all kinds of public and private sector organisations.

It now employs a 41-strong team across offices in York and North Lincolnshire, as well as working with a team of associates throughout the UK.

PowerON is one of only eight Microsoft Elite partners in the UK and a number of its team are classed as Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals due to them sharing their specialist knowledge with the global IT community.

Philip said: “In the last six months alone, we’ve appointed sales heads in York and London, five delivery heads working nationally, a head of support and a new financial controller.

"We’ve also recruited nine apprentices, which gives us the opportunity to shape and train the IT industry’s future talent.

“Our strategy has always been about reinvesting our profits into the business and the experience, ability and overall calibre of people that we have in our team has significantly expanded our capabilities and could see us push turnover towards the £4million mark next year. "

He added: “Last year we launched our Pulse and SmarT Teaming products which enable organisations of all shapes and sizes to manage, secure and update devices, as well as monitoring system performance, directly from the cloud.

“It’s been a huge success due to its flexible subscription model, built on Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager and Azure, that enables users to migrate, manage and secure desktops, laptops, tablets and phones, directly from the internet, which ultimately saves organisations time, money and internal resources. It’s also making migration to Windows 10 straightforward for large organisations that have users spread far and wide and this is proving to be a big growth area for us, especially after Microsoft announced earlier this year that Windows 7’s end of life is fast approaching in January 2020.”

Organisations using PowerON’s Pulse product to migrate to Windows 10 include the likes of retail giant The Bodyshop, and East Midlands Ambulance Service, whose paramedics use more than 800 GETAC rugged laptops that can be mobile and in use 24 hours a day.

PowerON is also currently working on large scale projects with Chiltern District Council and The Co-operative as they modernise their IT systems to a cloud based solution.