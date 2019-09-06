SEVERAL streets in York will be partially closed from Monday (September 9) as roadworks begin.

Vehicles will be prohibited from turning right in Scarcroft Road onto Bishopthorpe Road from September 9 for a month. The restriction will be lifted between September 26 and 30.

City of York Council said that the traffic restriction will be implemented to allow signal improvement works to be undertaken. They added that traffic signals will be in place to direct drivers onto alternative routes.

Meanwhile, part of St Helen’s road will be closed from September 9 until September 20, whilst electrical works are carried out.

City of York Council added that vehicles will be prohibited from waiting in St Helen’s Road between its junctions with Tadcaster Road and Eason Eason View to allow works to be carried out safely.

Traffic diversions will also be implemented.

Part of Aldwark, near York Minster, will also be closed from Monday until September 11.

Vehicles will be prohibited from driving down or waiting between Aldwark’s junction with Goodramgate and the Merchant Hall property.

The closure is to allow electricity works to be undertaken.

The restriction will be in place 24 hours a day to ensure the work can be carried out safely.