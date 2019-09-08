NEW jobs have been created at an expanding York accountancy firm.

Hentons has recruited four new staff, increasing its team to 13. Michelle Edwards and Thomas McCusker have joined as accountants, along with manager Jamie Middleton and Elle Tyssen providing administrative support.

The firm's office in Acomb Road has also undergone a complete renovation and expansion which has included investment in new IT equipment, new client meeting rooms and a brand overhaul, to create an improved environment for employees and clients.

Peter Watson, managing director of Hentons, said: "York is a fast-growing business community with the sort of high growth businesses that we support with our wide range of accountancy and book keeping, taxation and business advisory services.

"Our new team members are a talented bunch and join an established team that serves clients across the North of England."

The announcement follows Hentons' recent expansion into London and expansion of its offices in Sheffield and Thirsk.

Hentons supports the development of its clients' businesses with a partner-led and multi-disciplinary range of skills and consultancy services. Clients benefit from a sector-led approach that ensures fresh thinking and constructive challenges with a practical understanding of the issues they face.