A YORK MP accompanied three girls to hand over donations to a foodbank.

Rachel Maskell, York Central MP, met the three 11 year old girls; Lilly Harris, Katie Gordon and Bethan Lavan, as they handed over their bags to the Adam Raffell, project coordinator at York Foodbank, run by the Trussell Trust.

The girls all signed up for North Yorkshire Police Lifestyle Challenge which challenged young people in York and North Yorkshire between the ages of 10 and 17 to think up a project to benefit their street, community or the environment.

They chose a community based project and researched child poverty in the city. They then came up with the idea of creating bags for children including sweets, toothbrushes and toothpaste, notebooks, colour pencils and a toy.

Rachael said: “I think Lilly, Katie and Bethan are amazing. They signed up for the North Yorkshire Police Lifestyle Challenge and came up with a fantastic idea to create bags for children.

“I hope other children will follow by their example and devise projects of their own to help people in need. Lilly, Kate and Bethan are a great example to us all and I am so pleased to support them.”

The York Foodbank aims to provide a minimum of three days emergency food and support to people experiencing crisis.