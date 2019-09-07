ARTWORK by a legend of the music industry is for sale at a York dealer.
The ‘Train Tracks’, by Bob Dylan, has been unveiled at Castle Fine Art in the Coppergate Centre.
In a "world-first", the graphic has been released as a limited-edition silkscreen print and in landscape form. The painting has also been framed with museum glass.
Felicity Whittingham, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art, said: “We feel very privileged to unveil the graphic as a silkscreen in landscape form - a world-first from Bob Dylan.”
Train Tracks was first released in 2008 and has become synonymous with Dylan and his travels across America.
The piece was take from ‘The Drawn Blank’ series, which comprises sketches created by Dylan between 1989 and 1992.
The artwork is priced at £14,950 and can be viewed in the gallery at Castle Fine Art or by visiting: https://www.castlefineart.com/art/train-tracks-2019