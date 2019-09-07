A £3.6 MILLION investment by Highways England in new crash barriers on the A64 has been branded a “waste of time” - after a lorry smashed through the central reservation last week.

The Press reported on August 30 that a lorry overturned on the A64 at around 4.20am, between Tadcaster and Bramham, and crashed through the central reservation barrier, eventually stopping on the westbound carriageway.

York resident Keith Massey said that the crash shows that the work was “a complete waste of time, effort and money by the Highways England”, which last year spent £3.6 million to improve eleven miles of the A64 crash barriers from Bramham Crossroads to York.

However, Highways England said that the work - which was carried out between February and August in 2018 - was necessary because the barrier “had come to the end of its working life, and has improved safety for thousands of drivers”.

Mr Massey said: “When it’s put to its first real test, a lorry losing control at 4.20am last Friday smashes straight through the new ‘safety’ barriers and ends up on the other side of the A64 carriageway causing chaos. Thank goodness it was so early. If these new barriers can’t stop lorries or HGVs ramming through them, then they are not fit for purpose.

“Crash barriers should have removable sections so that traffic can be quickly contra-flowed and kept moving after accidents or roadworks.”

A spokesperson for Highways England said: “The steel barriers along the A64 have improved safety for the thousands of drivers who use this stretch every day. Around 11 miles of barrier had come to the end of its working life and needed to be replaced as part of our ongoing maintenance work last year.

“Our traffic officers worked closely with North Yorkshire Police to get the A64 reopened as quickly and safely as possible last Friday. It was a complex recovery which involved removing by hand the frozen food which the HGV was carrying, then putting the vehicle back on its wheels before recovering the vehicle and its trailer separately.

"Once the vehicle was recovered the barrier was repaired and the road reopened."