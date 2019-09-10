THE summer holidays have proved a busy time for Pocklington School’s domestic bursar Andrew D'Arcy and his team of staff as they welcomed a wide range of groups to stay at the independent school's campus.

A group of more than 50 aikido enthusiasts from the UK, Germany and Belgium stayed in two of the school’s boarding houses in July, for their annual summer reunion. This is the second time the group have hired the school, and they made full use of its sports hall, swimming pool and dining hall.

Paul Emmerson, organiser of the Aikido Summer Reunion, said: “Mr D’Arcy and his team have been brilliant in looking after us. Pocklington is a great location for us and the facilities are perfect for what we need.”

The Army Ornithological Society also used the school as a base during their weekend stay in the area in July. More than 30 members enjoyed the facilities of the school’s Fenwick-Smith boarding house and were able to hold their AGM outside the pavilion thanks to the warm weather.

The Byas Academy hosted three sports camps at the school over the summer, for cricket, hockey and rugby. With in excess of 100 children in attendance, the groups enjoyed staying in the boarding houses and using the school's 21 acres of grass pitches, two full size, sand dressed synthetic pitches, cricket pavilion and sports hall.

Later in the summer two church based-organisations, the Welcome Hall Evangelical Church in Bromsgrove and the Hull Chinese Christian Church, also brought groups to stay for their annual holiday.

Pastor Jeremy Brooks commented: “Welcome Hall Evangelical Church has been running an annual church holiday for decades and this was our fourth year staying at Pocklington School. With York, the coast, the Wolds and numerous tourist attractions all within easy reach, there really is something for everyone. The campus is beautiful, the bedrooms are comfortable (many with en-suite showers), the food is outstanding and the staff are truly delightful. We cannot recommend Pocklington School's holiday accommodation highly enough, and look forward to being back next year."

Mr D’Arcy added: “It’s been a very busy summer for our team and we’ve been delighted with the positive feedback our guests have given us. It’s particularly rewarding when guests rebook for the following year as they’ve had such a great time and a wonderful testament to everyone who plays a part in making them feel so welcome.”

For inquiries about hiring facilities for conferences, events and performances at Pocklington School, visit www.pocklingtonschool.com/Facilities-Hire, email facilities@pocklingtonschool.com or call 01759 321200.