COUNCIL chiefs have appointed an award-winning architect to help deliver thousands of new homes in the coming years.
Following a national competition which saw more than 50 entries from leading architectural practices across the country, Mikhail Riches has been appointed to work with City of York Council on future sites in the Housing Delivery Programme.
The council said move was an opportunity for York to influence national house-building standards.
The practice has previously worked on projects such as the National Housing Scheme for Norwich City Council.
The practice will work with the council to establish a design manual and a public engagement strategy to guide the development process.
The council said the guidance would "establish expectations" ahead of any design work or planning submission, to ensure high quality new homes and sustainable new neighbourhoods in York.