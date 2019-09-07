A NORTH Yorkshire town is planning two weekends of celebrations during a world cycling event.

Knaresborough will be showcasing its heritage and community spirit during the two weekends of the UCI Road World Championships.

The cycling event is returning to the UK for the first time since 1982 and is expected to attract a television audience of more than 250 million viewers.

Bill Taylor, secretary of Knaresborough Chamber of Trade, said: “This is set to be a great celebration with something for everyone.

“We have planned the event with accessibility in mind to ensure it’s a fully inclusive celebration, welcoming everyone.”

The celebrations begin on Saturday, September 21, when the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International takes place. The riders will start from three different locations along the same route, which all pass through Knaresborough and finish in Harrogate.

Knaresborough Chamber of Trade has organised a day of entertainment to welcome the race.

There will be displays of classic vehicles in market square, along with food and drink stalls, a farmers’ market and children’s entertainment.

There will also be free cycling themed entertainment at Knaresborough castle from 11am until 9pm.

For more information, visit: https://knaresboroughchamber.org/party-in-the-castle/.

The following weekend, ‘Knaresborough Autumnfest’ will take place in the town from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29, organised by a group of volunteers with Renaissance Knaresborough.

It will coincide with the final two days of the global cycling event, which will be shown on large outdoor screens in the town.

It will feature a ‘pop-up’ museum, including exhibitions of artefacts from Knaresborough, guided walks, an open air Tai Chi session, the castle’s ‘Vampire Experience’ and music, dance and art events.

North Yorkshire County Councillor for the Knaresborough ward, David Goode, said: “Knaresborough will have something for everyone during the UCI Road World Championships, visitors and residents alike.

“From showcasing its colourful and significant heritage, to live performances and inspirational walks through the town’s beautiful scenery.

“Residents and businesses have risen to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presented by this race and are keen to showcase this beautiful town to a world audience.”

Bill Rigby, from Renaissance Knaresborough, said: “One of the themes of the festival will be sustainability and we will be promoting cycling as a means of transport.”

Visit: https://renaissanceknaresborough.co.uk.