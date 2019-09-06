CONTROVERSIAL plans for a massive new prison look set to be approved.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council will discuss the scheme for a 1,440-inmate jail at Full Sutton - which forms part of Boris Johnson’s plans to create an extra 10,000 prison places nationwide - at a meeting next Thursday, September 12.

The planning committee is invited to approve the proposals - with a report prepared for the meeting saying the jail will create "significant employment" of about 720 jobs.

But more than 2,700 objections to the "mega jail" have been lodged with the council and campaigners are planning to stage a demonstration at its offices in Beverley on the day of the meeting.

Humberside Police have also criticised the plans.

The chief superintendent says similar-sized prisons have resulted in 250 extra crimes a year - most of them violent offences. And that investigating these crimes would place "significant additional demand" on the force.

He also raised concerns about the impact on the community and roads - with many more people travelling to the area.

Residents have also raised concerns about the impact of the prison on the village of Full Sutton and surrounding areas.

A report prepared for the meeting says: “This application has attracted a considerable level of objection and raised a number of material planning issues.

“The proposals are also a significant employment related development, creating more than 700 new jobs. “The landscape and visual impact of the development would inevitably cause some harm in the early years of development, particularly when viewed from Moor Lane.

“However on balance the maximum scale of the development … is acceptable and would, over time, be successfully assimilated into the landscape by significant planting.”

The MoJ has claimed the jail will provide a major economic boost to the area, creating well-paid jobs throughout construction and after.