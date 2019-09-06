A NETWORKING and story-telling evening is returning to York, following a successful inaugural event in May.
Part of a global movement of events that share stories of business failure, the night will see four more brave entrepreneurs stand up and recount how their own business or project went off the rails.
They will then share what they learnt following the experience and what they would do differently next time. It is a chance for the audience to hear about problems that were faced, how they played out, and how they could prevent similar issues scuppering their business goals.
The event is taking place at The Crescent club, off York's Blossom Street, on Tuesday. Once again it has been organised by York entrepreneur Lyndon Nicholson.
He said: “Our first evening in May was a great success, with the speakers telling interesting and entertaining stories. It was also a good opportunity to network with the crowd, which represented a varied mix of York businesses.”
As well as hearing from the speakers, and mixing with attendees, members of the audience will also be invited to offer up their own one-minute speech on how their business or project went wrong.
Visit failurewithoutfilters.com for tickets.