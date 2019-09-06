IF you've ever wanted to do your business in style, then golden opportunities like this don't come along often.

Visitors to one of the UK's most amazing buidings are being invited to sit on a £1m throne - and it's anything but bog standard.

This solid gold loo at Blenheim Palace - the birthplace of Sir Winston Chruchill - is an 18-carat art installation.

From Thursday, visitors to the World Heritage Site in Oxfordshire will be able to book a time slot to sit on the attraction.

The gold toilet is the work of artist Maurizio Cattelan.

The fully functioning loo made of 18-carat gold has now been plumbed in the palace, near the room where Churchill was born.

Visitors will be able to use the Italian’s artwork, provided they obey a three-minute time limit.

The art installation entitled America attracted more than 100,000 people when shown at New York's Guggenheim Museum in 2016, with cleaners apparently nipping in every 15 minutes to keep it pristine.

There will be 20 slots an hour for people who have bought a £27 ticket to see the palace and grounds.

Rules listed on the booking page state that only one person can visit the toilet at a time, and visitors are encouraged to take a selfie and share with the hashtags #americaatblenheim and #cattelanatblenheim.

The exhibition runs until October 27.