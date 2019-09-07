A WIFE has paid tribute to her “superhuman” husband after his death aged just 37.

Sean Coxhead passed away at St Leonard’s Hospice on Sunday after a year-long battle with bladder cancer.

Just last month he told the Press he would "carry on fighting" after being given months to live.

Over the past year, he completed several events - including the Yorkshire Marathon - raising more than £21,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

His wife Karina, 36, said Sean, of Holgate, York, was now “at peace and no longer suffering”.

She said: “It was just the two of us and we held hands while he went to sleep, just the way he told me it would happen. Nothing sounds good enough to describe my wonderful husband.

“He was always superhuman to me and our daughter, Freya, eight. Over the last year, others have seen how amazing he is and share his positive outlook on life. His hope was to make a small difference to others in similar situations. Sean has shown so many that no matter the situation you can make the most of your time and one person can make a difference.

“I will forever have a hole in my heart but I am so proud and lucky to have had him as my beautiful husband and a devoted father.”

Friends also paid tribute to Sean, including Gemma Wood and Holly Hennell, who regularly fundraised with him.

They said Sean had taught each of them “to be a better person” and their lives were better for knowing him.

Sean’s funeral will take place on Friday, September 13, at York Crematorium in Bishopthorpe Road.

Karina said: “Everybody is welcome to join us afterwards at the Marcia Inn where we will be collecting donations for Macmillan.”

Sarah Child, spokesman for Macmillan, said “Sean was an incredible man".

She said: "I am honoured to have known him and to have supported his fundraising for Macmillan – from walking on fire to running marathons, he was the embodiment of ‘life with cancer is still life’ and he didn’t let cancer hold him back. The amazing sum he raised, which currently stands at over £21,000, reflects just how much he inspired his family, friends and local community.

"He will be very much missed. My thoughts are with his wife Karina and their daughter Freya.”