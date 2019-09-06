HORSE owners and riders in the Selby area are invited to an event to help protect their property from criminals who target stables and rural outbuildings.

Police will be offering a free tack marking service at R&R Country, in Hemingbrough, near Selby, on October 5, from 10am to 2pm.

Using hi-tech ‘dot peen’ property marking technology, leather and metal items of tack can be marked with a unique number – deterring would-be thieves and making it much easier to reunite stolen property and secure convictions.

PCSO Caroline Saville, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “Marking items of tack is a very effective deterrent. Criminals will see the permanent unique number, and know immediately that the equipment would be too difficult to sell on. If the worst happened and you were targeted, we are much more likely to be able to trace marked property and return it to you.

“Our property marking service is fast and free, so please make a note of the date and come along on the day.”

Dot peen marking involves using a tungsten carbide-tipped pin to indent an object with dots to create a visible, permanent number. The unique number is entered onto the national Immobilise property register database, vastly increasing the chances that it will be reunited with its owner if it is lost or stolen. (Synthetic tack or padded bridles cannot be marked using dot peen).

For more information about the event in Hemingbrough, email caroline.saville@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

You can also download an identification pack from the North Yorkshire Police website at www.northyorkshire.police.uk/horsewatch. Horse owners are being encouraged to print out a pack, fill it in with details and photographs of horses, tack, horseboxes and trailers and other equipment, and then keep it in a safe place.