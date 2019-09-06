A YORK secondary school has introduced a new uniform for some students this year.

All Saints RC School, which operates across two sites in the South Bank area of the city, has started new Year 7 students and Year 10 students moving in to the upper school after the summer break with a new school uniform.

The change has seen jumpers and a plain navy skirt or trouser being replaced by tailored blazers and a bespoke skirt.

Head teacher, Sharon Keelan-Beasley, said that the school expects that all students in Years 7-11 will be wearing the new uniform by next September.

Mrs Keelan-Beasley, said: “The students look smart and professional, this is all part of our commitment to the highest of standards for all our young people.

"The idea behind the phased return was to ensure that most parents were not forced to purchase new items until the old ones had either worn out, or until their children had grown out of items.”

Students in the other years were given the option to change their uniform if they wished to, the reply to which was yes for “more than expected,” said Mrs Keelan-Beasley.

Earlier this year, as reported by The Press, the school held a fashion show at Bettys' Belmont Room.

The show was part of York Fashion Week.

The textiles department at All Saints also worked with Browns York for the second year, with Year 13 A Level D&T Fashion and Textiles students displaying their work in the shop window.

Students worked alongside Emma Larkin, the store's visual merchandiser, to produce the window display with their own outfits, gaining an insight into one of the job roles within the industry.