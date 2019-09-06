YOUNG people from across North Yorkshire who recently suffered homelessness helped host guided tours of an historic stately home.

The individuals were part of the York charity SASH (safe and Sound Homes) that helps 16-25-year-olds avoid homelessness across North Yorkshire.

They were part of an event at Scampston Hall, in Malton, aimed at helping them to develop their confidence and speaking skills.They were joined by high profile VIPS including Linda Fenwick, the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker who were treated to private tours of the hall with each young person assigned a room to talk about its history, restoration, art and furniture.

Jadzia, one of the young people who oversaw the library, said “I’ve really enjoyed today. I was nervous at the beginning, but after the first tour, I relaxed. It has been great to meet so many people who support SASH, a charity which is really important to me and many other young people.”

Chris Legard, the owner of Scampston Estate, said: “We at Scampston admire the work that SASH does with vulnerable young people in the area. It was a privilege to be able to open our doors to such an exciting event, particularly one that will help these young people feel more confident and experience new challenges, while at the same time spread greater awareness of SASH’s work.”

SASH currently has around 90 'hosts' who take in youngsters across North and East Yorkshire, but urgently needs more. SASH Director, Peter Robinson said: “Events like these help us to raise awareness of the work that SASH does and our ongoing need to recruit more volunteer hosts so that we continue to help more young people across the region.”