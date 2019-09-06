THE appeal for £45,000 to buy a new York Rescue Boat in memory of a teenage drowning victim is approaching the £18,000 mark - with more to come from a series of recent fundraising events.

The Sunshine Campaign was launched by the parents of 19-year-old Sonny Ferry, from Rutland, after he drowned in York’s River Foss during a night out in April - one of five fatalities in the city’s rivers during a tragic three week period.