THE appeal for £45,000 to buy a new York Rescue Boat in memory of a teenage drowning victim is approaching the £18,000 mark - with more to come from a series of recent fundraising events.
The Sunshine Campaign was launched by the parents of 19-year-old Sonny Ferry, from Rutland, after he drowned in York’s River Foss during a night out in April - one of five fatalities in the city’s rivers during a tragic three week period.
His parents Kate and Stephen said they wanted to help prevent more parents going through the devastating loss they had suffered, and hoped to fund a replacement boat featuring advanced equipment such as 3D scanning sonar, high-tech radio communications and an extendable pole which could help someone struggling in the water.
They set up the campaign after The Press hosted a meeting between them and rescue boat volunteers and York Central MP Rachael Maskell.
The appeal has won overwhelming support, with a series of fundraising events supported by family members, friends and strangers, and the total stood on Thursday at £17,923.
However, Kate said about another £1,000 was due to be added into the account following more recent events, including a sponsored attempt by ten women to pull a lorry 12 metres at Rhino’s Gym in Stamford, Lincolnshire, and a football match.
James Durrant also said he wanted to do his part in helping the appeal by walking on fire this evening at the Colleyweston Slater inn in Stamford, in a bid to raise another £150.
*To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/the-sunshine-campaign.